Midlothian Council approves small grant funding for community groups

Midlothian West councillor Russell Imrie (Labour).

The small grants, which cover the financial year from 2022 to 2023, are to support local projects that meet the priorities of the Single Midlothian Plan – to reduce inequalities in health, learning and economic circumstances, and to help cut carbon emissions.

The council has also approved 14 community council grants for the year, totalling £9,545. These annual awards help with general running costs for the local groups as well as new projects.

“This funding allows a number of community groups to take forward projects which will help improve the lives of people living in Midlothian,” said the council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Councillor Russell Imrie (Lab).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our volunteers, local groups and community councils make a huge contribution to Midlothian’s communities and we are extremely grateful to them for the support they provide, particularly at a time when things are so difficult for many people.”

Among the local groups to receive this small grant funding are Lasswade High School PHAB Club, Penicuik Athletic Youth Football Club, Bonnyrigg Rose Football Club, Mayfield and Easthouses Youth 2000 Project, Carrington Village Hall, Roslin Men's Shed, Bill Russell Woodburn Youth Project, Beeslack All Stars Disabled Sports Club, Newtongrange Development Trust and Dalkeith Thistle Community Football Club.

Other beneficiaries include Rosewell Development Trust Community Company, Midlothian Foodbank, Penicuik CAB, Play Midlothian, Dalkeith History Society, 2466 (Loanhead) Squadron Air Training Corps, St David's Brass Band SCIO, Loanhead Brownies, Pathhead SWI, Penicuik Community Arts Association, Volunteer Midlothian, Midlothian Community Media Association, Esk Valley Trust, and Gorebridge Community Development Trust.