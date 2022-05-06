Midlothian Council election results 2022

Labour, who had previously ran a minority administration at Midlothian Council and took over from the SNP in 2017, had seven councillors elected, with the Scottish Conservatives winning three seats, down from their record-breaking five at the last election.

For the Penicuik ward, the three elected councillors are Debbi McCall (Scottish National Party), Willie McEwan (Scottish Labour Party) and Connor McManus (Scottish National Party)

The three elected councillors for Bonnyrigg are Dianne Alexander (Scottish National Party), Derek Milligan (Scottish Labour Party) and David Virgo (Scottish Conservative and Unionist).

Photo by Scott Louden.

In the Midlothian South ward, which covers Gorebridge and Newtongrange, the three new councillors are Douglas Bowen (Scottish National Party), Kelly Drummond (Scottish Labour Party) and Ellen Scott (Scottish National Party).

For the Midlothian East, which covers Mayfield and Pathhead, Stuart Douglas McKenzie (Scottish National Party), Bryan Pottinger (Scottish Labour Party) and Peter Smaill (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) were elected.

Midlothian West, which covers Loanhead, Roslin and Bilston, the three sitting councillors were all re-elected. They are Russell Imrie (Labour and Co-operative Party), Kelly Parry (Scottish National Party) and Pauline Winchester (Scottish Conservative and Unionist).

And the three councillors sitting councillors for Dalkeith were also re-elected to represent the town. They are Colin John Cassidy (Scottish National Party), Stephen Curran (Scottish Labour Party) and Margot Russell (Scottish Labour Party).