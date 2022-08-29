Midlothian councillors sign up to fair tax pledge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elected members last week agreed to sign the local authority up the a Councils for Fair Tax Declaration. And they said contractors or suppliers used by them would have to be transparent about their practices.

A motion by Councillor Bryan Pottinger, supported by Cllr Russell Imrie, said public expectation on organisations to pay the right amount of tax in the right place at the right time has never been stronger.

It said: “Almost two-thirds of the Scottish public agree that the Government and local councils should consider a company’s ethics and how they pay their tax as well as value for money and quality of service provided, when undertaking procurement.

Cllr. Bryan Pottinger (Lab)

“As recipients of significant public funding, local authorities should take the lead in the promotion of exemplary tax conduct by ensuring contractors are paying their proper share of tax, or refusing to go along with offshore tax dodging when buying land and property.”

The motion also called for more to be done to challenge current legislation which “restricts councils’ ability to either penalise poor tax conduct or reward good tax conduct, when buying goods and services”.

Councillor Pottinger told the virtual council meeting: “We cannot have people coming to this council, business individuals, without us knowing that they are bona fide. We as a council have to be exemplary and an example to others.”