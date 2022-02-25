Midlothian Council's early learning survey

All early learning and childcare providers meet a new national standard.

Families are invited to fill in the council’s survey to share their experiences of everything from the application process to the demand for deferred places for five-year-olds.

Local people have until Sunday, March 13 to fill in the questionnaire, which can be found at www.midlothian.gov.uk/consultations.

Currently eligible two-year-olds, and all three, four and deferred five-years-olds can get up to the 1140 hours of early learning and childcare at a private nursery, council facility, a childminder or other setting.

A council spokesperson said: “All providers meet a new national standard. This is so children get the same quality early learning, whether they attend a council nursery, childminder, private nursery or other setting.