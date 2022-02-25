Midlothian Council's early learning survey

Midlothian Council wants to hear the views of parents and carers to make sure the 1140 hours of funded (free) early learning and childcare meets their needs.

By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 25th February 2022, 1:00 pm
All early learning and childcare providers meet a new national standard.

Families are invited to fill in the council’s survey to share their experiences of everything from the application process to the demand for deferred places for five-year-olds.

Local people have until Sunday, March 13 to fill in the questionnaire, which can be found at www.midlothian.gov.uk/consultations.

Currently eligible two-year-olds, and all three, four and deferred five-years-olds can get up to the 1140 hours of early learning and childcare at a private nursery, council facility, a childminder or other setting.

A council spokesperson said: “All providers meet a new national standard. This is so children get the same quality early learning, whether they attend a council nursery, childminder, private nursery or other setting.

"The council works with all of the funded providers to make sure they continue to meet the new national standard.”

