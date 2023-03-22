Midlothian depute provost steps down to take on health role

Councillor McManus will now take on the role of cabinet spokesperson for health and social care.

Midlothian’s depute provost has resigned from his post to take a role as health spokesperson with his SNP administration.

Councillor Connor McManus was appointed as deputy to Provost Debbi McCall follow last year’s May council elections.

However a meeting of the council today heard he had decided to step down from the role and would be taking on the role of cabinet spokesperson for health and social care.

Fellow SNP councillor Douglas Bowen was appointed the new depute provost at the meeting.

Councillor McManus told councillors: “My time as depute provost was a time of really great learning for me and I am grateful to those who trusted me in that position.

“I would like to take a brief moment to thank officers for their support and more specifically the members support team who were tireless in their efforts to make sure I was where I was meant to be, not always the easiest challenge to tackle.

“I am sure Councillor Bowen will do the role justice.”

Mr McManus was named Scotland’s Young Councillor of the Year at a prestigious local government awards ceremony in October last year where he was recognised for his hard work.

The Penicuik ward councillor said: “I am really looking forward to being Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care.”

Councillor Bowen, who is a ward member for Midlothian South, said he was delighted to take on the new role.

He said: “I would like to express my appreciation to Councillor McManus for all he has achieved as Depute Provost over the past year, and the support he has given to Provost Debbi McCall.