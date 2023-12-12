Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dad’s bid to build a home for his son, who lost his leg in a road accident as a teenager, has been rejected by planners concerned it will put trees which have not yet been planted at risk.

Christopher McCallum, who lives at Roseview Farm Steading, Penicuik, applied for planning permission in principle from Midlothian Council to build his son, also Christopher, a home on land behind his own house. Christopher Jnr, 20, was involved in the accident when he was just 14, leading to the loss of his left leg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His dad told planners his son’s rehabilitation had been long and difficult and the family moved to the countryside so he could be near horses as equine therapy had proved successful. The proposed new house would include a horse paddock.

Planners refused the application, saying the site proposed for the house was earmarked for trees.

Mr McCallum snr told the council: “Six years ago, my son was involved in a horrific road traffic accidents which unfortunately resulted in him having an above-the-knee amputation of his left leg.

He said: “This has been a traumatic experience, particularly as he was only 14-years-old when it happened. I strongly feel that having the opportunity to create a new tailor-made dwelling could dramatically improve his quality of life.”

However planners refused the application after pointing out the site suggested for the new home had been set aside for new tree planting to mitigate the building of the original house on the site.

They said to date no trees had been planted, adding: “it is noted that in the assessment of the application for the approval of the Manor House in 2013, that the tree and landscape planting was considered to be critical to the success of this development.”

Refusing planning permission in principle, officers said: “The proposed development conflicts with the native tree planting shown on the approved landscape plan for the site. As such, the proposed development would result in the loss of the planned landscape and biodiversity enhancements for the site and wider development.”