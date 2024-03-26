MP: Westminster must issue immediate apology alongside fair and fast compensation to WASPI women

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It follows a long-awaited recommendation by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) on Thursday that women hit by the rise in the state pension age receive an apology and pay-outs of between £1,000 and £2,950.

The MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk is also urging the Tories to back the Private Member's Bill tabled by his SNP colleague, Alan Brown MP, which would force them to publish proposals for a compensation scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting, Mr Day said: “The Ombudsman’s ruling was just confirming what we already knew that women born in the 1950s have been betrayed by the Tory government and deprived of the pensions they were entitled to.

Martyn Day MP is calling on the Tories to compensate WASPI women.

“The way WASPI women have been treated is appalling, they have already waited far too long; the Tories are dithering, delaying, and denying justice to these women.

“Some 6,900 WASPI women in my constituency, some of whom have lost out by as much as £60,000 and many of them in dire need of compensation, will have found little encouragement in the Minister’s statement.

“It’s time for the UK government to step up and put an end to this serious injustice by issuing an immediate apology and fair and fast compensation to all women who were affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They could also show good faith and an intent to make things right by backing the Private Member's Bill tabled by my SNP colleague, Alan Brown, that would force the government to publish proposals for a compensation scheme.

“If the UK government decides to ignore the report and carry on casting these women aside then Parliament must step in to hold the Tories to account and ensure that these women see justice.

“The SNP has long fought for the government to rectify this shambles and give these women the pension they rightfully deserve, and we will continue to do so.”