Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

He has written to city council chiefs, calling for them to oppose the plans and work with Vodafone to find an alternative solution which does not impact so much on residents.

The Morningside clock was erected in 1910 and originally stood in the middle of the road in front of Morningside Road Station. In 2017 the clock was restored by the firm of James Ritchie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clock has been a Morningside landmark since 1910. Picture: Google Streetview

In a letter to council chief executive Andrew Kerr, Mr Briggs said the clock was a historic landmark which people in the area would not want to see marred by a telecoms mast and large cabinets.

Goff Cantley, planning officer for Morningside community council, has said locals are “horrified” at the mast proposal and pointed out there are already two other masts nearby.

And Morningside Labour councillor Mandy Watt has said all four ward councillors have made clear their opposition to the plan. They argue the mast would detract from the historic clock and dominate an important social space in the area.

Mr Briggs said: “I am disappointed that Vodafone have brought forward controversial plans for a mast and cabinets next to the landmark Morningside clock.

“I have written to the council calling on them to work with Vodafone to find a different solution and I would encourage local residents who do not approve of these plans to submit their objections.”

Marie-Clair Munro, Morningside Tory candidate at the council elections, said: “If you live in Morningside's as I do the clock is one of our most recognisable landmarks.

“A 20-metre mast next to this historic clock would be a scar across Morningside. Residents are right to be annoyed. I strongly object to this planning application.”

Cornerstone, who manage Vodafone’s masts, have said the mast will provide 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G services to the local community and they proposed the site next to the clock because there were limited alternative sites in the area.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.