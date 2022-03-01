New Bo'ness gym application

The site of the proposed gym in Bo'ness.

Gregor Buchan has told Falkirk Council that he would like to transform the empty unit into a personal training and fitness space in Unit 2, 66 Linlithgow Road Bo’ness.

A planning application reveals that the space would be used for machines, weights and cardio equipment for private members.

It states: “The aim of this project is to create leisure facilities in the Bo’ness area, which are currently very limited.

“This will be an independently run gym and will be manned at all times, with the goal of building a fitness community in the town.”

Mr Buchan added that it would not require any changes to the exterior of the building and no major interior changes.