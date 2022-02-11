New Members sought for West Lothian local licensing forum

West Lothian Council logo

A Local Licensing Forum is a body established by the the local council to meet the requirements of the Licensing (Scotland) Act 2005. The principle behind Local Licensing Forums is to link the people who are affected by licensing decisions to the decision makers, and to feed in the ‘grass roots’ perspective.

The Forum’s role is to keep under review matters relating to alcohol licensing and to give advice and make recommendations to West Lothian Licensing Board. There are 5 principles of licensing in Scotland: preventing crime and disorder, securing public safety, preventing public nuisance, protecting and improving public health and protecting children from harm.