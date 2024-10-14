Public are urged to have their say on council budget proposals

The council wants the public to have a say on savings proposals to bridge its £9.41 million budget gap.

The public is being encouraged to have their say on savings proposals to bridge a budget gap of £9.41 million within Midlothian Council in 2025/26, rising to £20.64 million by 2028/29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors agreed the move at a recent full council meeting, and the public consultation is now open and will run until Wednesday, November 20.

Council leader Councillor Kelly Parry said that more difficult decisions lie ahead to meet the council’s statutory duty to deliver a balanced budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “This year we want to hear more about how any changes to the way we deliver services will impact on you and your family.

“For example, every 1% rise in Council Tax generates £670,000 extra a year for council services and costs the average Band D Council Tax payer £9 a month more.

"Will local people tell us they would be willing to consider a rise or would the impact be too much on their finances?

"We need to know that and indeed how all the other savings proposals will affect local people before any final decisions are made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors will consider the outcome of the consultation at its meeting in December before setting the budget in early 2025.

Councillor Parry encouraged as many local people and community groups to give their views.

She said: “Meanwhile, as a council we will continue to lobby for fairer funding for Midlothian.

"Scottish Government funding accounts for more than 70% of local authorities’ budgets yet the funding model has not kept pace with population changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given we’re the fastest growing local authority area in Scotland and demand for our services is growing, that’s a big challenge for us.

“So while we’re working hard to make our case at the highest national and UK levels, there’s no guarantee that any extra money would bridge the budget gap, even partially.

“That’s why we need to work with our communities to focus on what’s important to local people.”

Fill it in online at http://www.midlothian.gov.uk/budget2025.

Paper copies will also be available in our libraries.

Find your nearest library at www.midlothian.gov.uk/libraries.