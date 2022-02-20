Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The former Colinton Mains Bowling Club closed down three or four years ago and the site on Oxgangs Road North reverted to council ownership.

But portable cabins which remained on the site and were the target of vandal attacks and were twice set on fire before finally being removed.

The proposed new housing would be the first council homes in the area for decades.

Now the council is proposing the land should be used for housing.

And there could be accompanying improvements to the adjacent Colinton Mains Park.

Site investigation works were completed before Christmas. The proposals are at an early stage, but it is understood they could involve around 20 new council flats – the first council homes in the area for a long time.

The council says it wants feedback from local people both on the proposed development of the site and what improvements could be made in the park.

As part of the initial public consultation, three one-hour online sessions have been arranged for Wednesday February 23 at 1pm, 5pm and 7pm.

Anyone unable to make these online events can view more information on the proposals at Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre, 71 Firhill Drive, from February 18 until 25.

Colinton/Fairmilehead Labour councillor Scott Arthur said: “These council homes will be the first built in my ward for many decades, and it is a welcome change from sites being sold to private developers.

"I’ve pushed for council homes being built here as there is a real need for them in the area, and I welcome the fact that the council is consulting the local community on how best to proceed. I’m hopeful that this development will come with improvements to the adjacent park.”

