Single Midlothian Plan published

The Single Midlothian Plan 2022/23 was discussed at a meeting of Midlothian Council on Tuesday. It is produced by the Midlothian Community Planning Partnership, which brings together the council, other public, voluntary and private sector bodies and communities to provide a shared approach to improving local outcomes.

The Plan’s top priorities for 2022-23 are to work towards improved health and learning for individuals and communities in Midlothian; work to make sure that no child or household is living in poverty, and make progress towards meeting net zero carbon emissions.

“Working with our community planning partners, we want to focus on the things that matter most to local people,” said Council Leader, Councillor Kelly Parry (SNP).

“Publishing the Single Midlothian Plan, along with regular performance reports, helps us engage with our residents and communities and demonstrates the progress being made in meeting key priorities, such as reducing poverty.”

From next year, the Midlothian Community Planning Partnership will consider moving towards producing a 5-year plan, in line with those of Midlothian Council and other stakeholders. There will be a public consultation to help shape the plan and to agree its top priorities and associated actions. This will also be the focus of a Community Planning Collaboration Day to be held in November this year.

Key themes in the plan include ‘getting it right for every child’ (for example by improving educational attainment, employability and young people’s health and wellbeing); sustainable growth (such as supporting the regeneration of town centres, providing more affordable housing, and taking environmental actions); improving opportunities for local people (including supporting people out of poverty and reducing health inequalities); community safety, and adult health and social care.