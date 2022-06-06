Site of much loved Edinburgh pub could be transformed into residential development with 48 flats

Comprehensive Design Architects (CDA) have put forward a revised proposal to Edinburgh Council, after an earlier application was denied.

They are seeking approval to build a development with 48 apartments at Willowbrae Road, on the site of the former pub Radical Road, which was once owned by Hibs legend Gordon Smith.

The bar, which was previously named The Right Wing, was demolished in 2018.

One commercial unit, which is currently leased out to Barracuda Fish and Chip shop, remains on the site. If plans go ahead, CDA intends to replace the premises with a new unit within the development. An existing telecommunications mast will remain on site.

The previous proposal was denied, as Edinburgh Council’s Local Review Body (LRB) believed the plans represented an over development that would be too tall and would not allow enough space for residents.

However, plans have been redesigned to make the property more suitable. In the design proposal, CDA wrote: “The new submission represents a complete re-design from the previous scheme that was considered at the LRB.”

Plans for the residential development have been put forward to Edinburgh Council.

The building height has been significantly reduced and green space has been increased in the revised proposal.

If plans are approved, the development will offer residents either one, two and three bedroom flats, with a mix of private gardens, shared communal gardens and balconies. Parking would be provided, with four electric charging spaces included.

Out of the 48 proposed apartments, 12 would be affordable units.