Survey opens to suggestions for improvements to active travel along the A7 corridor

Councillor Colin Cassidy .

Midlothian Council wants to know how it can improve walking, wheeling and cycling along the A7 corridor.

A consultation has been launched to improve walking, wheeling and cycling for everyday journeys between Sheriffhall Park and Ride and Main Street, Newtongrange.

Views gathered during the survey, which runs for six weeks, will also shape plans to make it easier to use public transport.

The council is also holding two public events about the proposals, the first being held today (Thursday, February 20), 3.30pm - 7.45pm at Newbattle Community Learning Centre, 67 Gardiner Place, Newtongrange; and on Saturday, March 8, 10.30am - 12.45pm at Dalkeith Arts Centre, 2 White Hart Street, Dalkeith.

The survey can be found at www.midlothian.gov.uk/A7active.

Launching the project at Sheriffhall Park and Ride, Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for transport, Councillor Colin Cassidy said: “Currently, there is no or limited provision for walking, wheeling and cycling along the majority of the A7 corridor.

“We obviously want to tackle that as a matter of priority, so we’re urging people to give us their views so solutions we eventually put in place will encourage people to travel actively along the route, including using public transport.”

Separate to this project, funding is already in place for the council to improve a stretch of the A7 between Melville Dykes and Eskbank Road roundabouts.

Dut to be delivered between April 2025 and the end of March 2026, the work will make it easier to use public transport by, for example, prioritising buses.

Improvements at Lothianbridge (outside the Sun Inn) to encourage walking, wheeling and cycling will also get underway in coming months.

Mr Cassidy said: “As well as delivering these advanced works, we are also thinking about larger, more significant improvements along the A7 corridor so please fill in the survey.”

Transport Scotland is funding the project up to the design stage through the Sustrans Places for Everyone (PfE) programme.

Midlothian Council hopes to get funding to finalise a design of the preferred option in the next financial year with the work being done in 2027/28, dependent on funding and availability of land.

