Taxi drivers call for fare increases of up to 20%

Taxi fares in Midlothian could go up by up to 20% after cab firms called for an increase in their first review in three years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midlothian Taxi Owner’s Association (MTOA)has called on the council to consider introducing fares which mirror colleagues in Edinburgh and say costs have increase significantly since the last review in 2022.

A report to the council’s general purposes committee next week asks elected members to consider amended tariffs which increase initial fares and the amount of mileage charged and , if accepted, agree to put them out to public consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says the taxi owner association had said increased costs include fuel and public electric vehicle charging, along with insurance, licence fees and business costs.

Councillors will consider the proposals next week.

It says: “The MTOA advocates for a wider review of tariff setting and specifically wished the committee to be informed that they believe the Midlothian fees should mirror those in the City of Edinburgh.

“They identify similarities with the trade and business environment in Edinburgh, including shared taxi cab inspection/fees conditions.”

However the officers add: “It is of note that the City of Edinburgh tariffs are set based on different travel distances and waiting times to those currently applied in Midlothian; any change in approach would require further research.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed new fares would see initial hire charges during the day go up to £3.50 from £3, with the evening charge going from £3.80 to £4.50 and festive holiday rates going from £4.50 to £5.

It proposed additional time and distance charges of 25p go to 30p – a 20% increase, across all tariffs.

If given the go ahead a report will be brought back to the committee with the results of the consultation before a final decision is made in the near future.