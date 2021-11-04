Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Transport and Environment Vice Convener Councillor Karen Doran said the artistic impression of Elm Row shows “just what a difference this project will make along the route”.

Ms Doran went on to say that it’s initiatives such as the ambitious tram line that will make Edinburgh a truly sustainable city of the future.

Artistic impression of Elm Row. (Craig Robertson)

The project faced a significant 13 week set back due to issues caused by Covid-19 but said it’s still on track for completion in spring 2023.

Construction is being completed in stages with work at Elm Row expected to finish this winter.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, transport and environment convener, said: “Work is continuing apace on the Trams to Newhaven project, and it’s already beginning to take shape, with tracks in the ground along the route. The team have worked extremely hard to mitigate the impact of COVID, and other industry pressures, and as a result we’re still on track to deliver this major project on time and in budget.

“Of course, we know these works have been disruptive for local residents and businesses and we’re making every effort to support them - I’d like to thank them for their patience during this time. I’m confident that, once in place, the completed tram line will be extremely beneficial to this densely populated part of the city, providing a reliable service, opening up the area to economic and development opportunities and delivering significant improvements to the surrounding areas.”

