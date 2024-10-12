Two West Lothian supermarket service stations have been granted provisional premises licences
The licences cover the retail element at service stations attached to Morrisons’ supermarkets in Bathgate and at Dedridge, Livingston. The board heard there were no objections or adverse comments.
Police Scotland apologised for not attending the meeting but added the force had no objections or adverse comment about either application.
Licensing Solicitor Gary McMullen told the Board: “The two applications are related in the sense that it is the same applicant- Motor Fuel Limited- for two different premises. They are the Bathgate service station and the service station at Dedridge.”
Mr McMullen told councillors that while garages would not be normally considered as licensed case law has been established surrounding retail elements at garages.
He told the Board: “The legal test established is that there are a recognisable number of persons in the locality who see and treat the shop as the principal source either of groceries or fuel and who would consider themselves disadvantaged or inconvenienced were that shop not to provide those retail facilities.
“The test is about retail facilities, the sale of food and fuel, it’s not about alcohol sales.”
He added: “If the board considers that the tests are satisfied the premises are not excluded from licensing and the application must then be considered like the board would consider any other application.”
West Lothian councillors had no objections and supported a motion from Councillor Tony Pearson, chairing the Board, to grant provisional premises licences.
