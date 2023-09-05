News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Views sought on former Newtrongrange pool site's future

Midlothian Council is seeking views and opinions on how the old pool site in the centre of Newtongrange should be redeveloped.
Mark Dowie
By Mark Dowie
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:20 BST

The public is invited to the Newtongrange Residential Neighbourhood Development Public Consultation Event on Wednesday, September 13 any time between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

The council is working with architects anderson bell + christie on next steps for the site. They are at the early design stage and are exploring a residential led-approach. The architects will have a pop-up gazebo beside the leisure centre in Newtongrange, and the council is asking residents to go along to find out more about proposals and tell them what you think.

Related topics:Midlothian Council