Views sought on former Newtrongrange pool site's future
Midlothian Council is seeking views and opinions on how the old pool site in the centre of Newtongrange should be redeveloped.
The public is invited to the Newtongrange Residential Neighbourhood Development Public Consultation Event on Wednesday, September 13 any time between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.
The council is working with architects anderson bell + christie on next steps for the site. They are at the early design stage and are exploring a residential led-approach. The architects will have a pop-up gazebo beside the leisure centre in Newtongrange, and the council is asking residents to go along to find out more about proposals and tell them what you think.