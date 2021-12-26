'We want to see businesses thriving again’ - Edinburgh City Council launch retail recovery programme

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

This pilot programme have been designed to assist skills development, knowledge, and foster confidence for businesses to recover and grow their operations.

Part funded through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), this three-day programme takes place over three months and will initially help six participants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Retail: Recover & Grow Programme has been launched.

Starting at the end of January and taking place virtually, the programme is free and will cover a variety of topics including sales, marketing, customer journey, customer service and PR resulting in a personalised retail strategy action plan.

Fair work vice convener, Councillor Mandy Watt said: “This new programme adds another opportunity for small business leaders, this time in the retail sector, to come together and get up-to-date guidance and skills training to help them succeed in what are very difficult times. This adds to Business Gateway Edinburgh’s wider offering, including Women in Business and Gateway to Investment, and the ongoing one-to-one and on-call support offered by the team.

"We also hope that through this programme, as we’ve experienced with others, the business owners involved will build their own networks, benefit from each others experiences, and continue a new peer-to-peer support after the course is finished.”

The council’s fair work convener, Councillor Kate Campbell said she Is determined to see local businesses thriving again.

She said: “The last 21 months have been extremely difficult for retail businesses who have had to adapt rapidly to changing circumstances with absolutely no certainty about what the coming months, and often weeks, will look like.

"We’ve seen some amazing innovation with retailers quickly developing their digital presence and innovating in order to survive. But as the last few weeks have proven, there are many more challenges ahead. With this new pilot programme from Business Gateway Edinburgh we hope to help support businesses by equipping people with up-to-date knowledge, expertise and advice.

“Ultimately we want to see businesses thriving again.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.