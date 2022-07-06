Plans for the £25 million studio were approved at the council’s Development Management Committee today (July 6).

Councillors granted permission for the building of 11,148 sqm of business, general industry and storage and distribution which will be used for film,studio, and stage developments.

The site is on the eastern edge of the Pyramids Business Park, where two film studios are already operating. These have been used for the filming of T2 Trainspotting by Sony, Outlaw King by Netflix and Shetland by ITV. The BBC also filmed the second series of Good Omens at the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Screen Scotland, the national agency for the growth of the film and TV sector, supported the application.

The applicant was LR Hack GP Limited on Behalf of LR Edinburgh LP. London and Regional Property own the site.

Chair of the Development Management Committee, Councillor Stuart Borrowman said: “The proposal can deliver significant public benefits for West Lothian. It sounds like a hugely exciting development and a real coup for both Bathgate and West Lothian.

A new film studio is set to built on the eastern edge of the Pyramids Business Park in Bathgate.

“Bathgate has a rich and proud history but this development could represent a fantastic chapter in the town’s future.”

He added:“The applicant proposes to spend £25 million on expanding current film and tv studio facilities by 120,000 sq ft, as well as an additional £2million to upgrade the common parts and existing amenities within the Pyramids Business Park such as the café and gym.

“The one-off build and fit out of the planned new studios are predicted to create 105 local jobs. The proposed development is predicted to create 170 full time equivalent (FTE) jobs in West Lothian with £6.1m in annual wages, as well as 310 FTE jobs in Scotland.”

Leader of West Lothian Council, Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “West Lothian has recently welcomed high profile and hugely successful entertainment providers and locations across the county have been promoted across the globe.

Part of the second series of Good Omens was filmed in the existing film studios in Bathgate.