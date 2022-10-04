West Lothian Council services face further cuts

Over the past 16 years, West Lothian Council has had to make savings of nearly £151 million due to insufficient levels of grant funding.

Many changes to services have already been put in place but the council now faces a further budget gap of £47.1m between 2023 and 2028, caused by increasing costs and a rising population combined with insufficient levels of grant funding from the Scottish Government.

The council will shortly be launching a public consultation on a range of budget reduction measures that will reduce spending and alter local services.

West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick.

The measures have been developed by senior council officers. Councillors will have a chance to consider public feedback and make a final decision on the measures in early 2023, when the budget for 2023/24 is set and the Council Tax level is agreed.

West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “It’s vital that we’re given a proper funding package or it’s inevitable that local services will suffer. Councils the length and breadth of Scotland are going to be forced into making more cuts to local services because the funding we’re provided with simply isn’t enough to deliver the services we currently provide.

“The cuts to our budget in real terms over the past 16 years have been absolutely horrendous and now we face further reductions. That’s why I’m appealing to the Scottish Government to set out West Lothian’s position and to appeal for more funding that will allow us to at least maintain our current level of service delivery.

“Like any household, the less budget we have coming in, the less we can spend. That means less money being spent on local services such as roads, schools, social care, parks, waste and street cleansing and subsidising local public transport. All-important services, all valued by local people, all under threat.

“We will continue to protect the most vulnerable people and make every effort to improve services where we can. However, in order that we balance our budget really difficult decisions need to be made on what services we can no longer afford to provide.”

Senior council officers have looked at what changes could be implemented that would deliver a balanced budget which will impact adversely on local services.

Cllr Fitzpatrick added: “There are going to be tough challenges ahead and there’s nobody who wants to reduce services. The reality is that if some of the measures proposed aren’t agreed, other measures to save the equivalent amount of money will need to be found.