West Lothian Council Tax bills reduction ready to roll out

Stock photo.

The Westminster government made cash available last month for the additional financial support for low income households.

The Scottish Government’s scheme will make the Cost of Living Awards through council tax bills once the annual three per cent increase has been calculated. Only a small number of eligible households will receive a direct payment.

The Scottish Budget Bill approved in February confirmed funding of £280 million to provide £150 to every household in receipt of Council Tax Reduction (CRTS) in any Band and to provide £150 to all other occupied households in Bands A to D. The £2.15 cut will be to Band D properties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council tax rise agreed by West Lothian Council this year is three per cent. Prior to the Westminster announcement that would have meant a Band D property in the county would have seen a charge of £1,314.71 per year for more than 71,000 homes.

The three per cent increase equates to an extra 74p per week for a Band D property. The credit will be automatically applied to most household bills.

A spokesman for the council said: “West Lothian Council is able to confirm that 98.5 per cent of eligible households are liable to pay council tax and will receive a £150 credit to their Council Tax account which will be shown in their 2022/23 annual Council Tax bill.

Households should receive their annual Council Tax bill for 2022/23 in the next few weeks.

The households eligible for the award are those in receipt of Council Tax Reduction Scheme (CTRS), not in receipt of CTRS but living in properties in Council Tax Bands A–D, and low income households exempt from council tax.

“The small number of eligible households that do not have a council tax liability (1.5 per cent) will be contacted and receive a direct payment of £150 before the end April 2022.”