Wildlife experts urge planners to include hedgehog holes at Dalkeith application

Plans to create a garden room and redesign the garden at the property on Ancrum Bank were given approval by Midlothian planners this week.

However a report by planning officers revealed they had been asked by Midlothian charity The Wildlife Information Centre, to ask for the holes in new fencing which was being proposed as part of the makeover.

Drawings of the fencing including 13cm by 13cm holes at the base to allow the wildlife creatures to pass through them were lodged with planners by the applicant.

The planning officers’ report recommended the plans for approval stating”the submitted plans are annotated that hedgehog holes are to be provided in thenew sections of fence”.

The proposals for the rear sloping garden is to create “a serene place to potter and a therapeutic space for relaxation when outside”, according to its design statement.

A trio of terraces will be created along with patio spaces, a seating area and new summer room.