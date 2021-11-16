Covid Scotland: Booster jags to be added to vaccine passport

Taking questions from MSPs following her Covid-19 update to parliament today, Ms Sturgeon said that the Cabinet had discussed the issue this morning.

Finlay Carson MSP pointed to requirements to travel to some countries, that a second vaccine has not been given more than 270 days previously and pointed out that some people would already be barred from travelling. Jenny Minto also raised the situation of a constituent who said she needed proof of her booster to travel to Austria.

"This effect means those who have received both vaccinations by spring 2021 will currently be denied entry to these countries,” he said.

Booster jabs will soon be registered on the vaccine passport, the First Minister said.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We are currently looking at how we incorporate booster vaccinations into the vaccine certification and into the app. Steps will be taken to ensure, particularly for international travel, where we are reliant on the requirements of other countries, that people are not disadvantaged and that the benefits of booster vaccinations are properly reflected.”

She said there is currently no international standard on how to display booster vaccinations but said a third jag would be integrated “as soon as possible”.

She said: “Until we do have an international standard, there will be no guarantee that any solution will be accepted in any other countries so it is important we do this the proper way. In the interim, any individual planning to travel should check what is needed.”

