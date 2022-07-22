Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon warns of 'further waves' amid seven-week case spike

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While coronavirus restrictions have been eased in Scotland, Ms Sturgeon has urged Scots to take necessary precautions to prevent “serious illness” from the virus.

The First Minister’s warnings come as Covid-19 cases in Scotland increased for the seventh week in a row, according to the Office for National Statistics.

One in 15 people were estimated to have the virus in the week ending July 14.

There has been another increase in cases in Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is around 340,900 Scots – about 6.48 per cent of the population.

It is a slight increase on the estimated 334,000 people who had the virus in the week to July 7, with Scotland having the highest proportion of people infected of all UK nations.

Ms Sturgeon said it was difficult to look ahead at what may happen with the virus, but stressed “common sense” suggested the virus was not going to “suddenly disappear”.

Speaking at a medical centre in Parkhead, Glasgow, she added: “As we go into winter, we may well see further waves of Covid.

“It is a virus that is continuing to mutate and change and that’s causing real challenges.”

But Ms Sturgeon said taking measures for protection – such as receiving all doses of the coronavirus vaccine – would help Scots stay safe.

“The challenge in winter is always exacerbated by the other pressures that health services will cope with round about the winter period,” she said.

“This is something we’ve got to continue to take seriously.

“Life has returned more or less to normal, but with the virus still circulating it makes sense to take precautions and to protect yourself as much as possible.

“Crucially, make sure you have all doses of the vaccine. There will be an autumn booster programme for certain groups in the population, over-50s and people with particular conditions.