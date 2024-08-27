Craig Hoy MSP wraps up successful summer surgery tour

By Henry Johnston-Smith
Contributor
Published 27th Aug 2024, 15:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Craig Hoy, MSP for South Scotland, has wrapped up his 2024 summer surgery tour saying it’s been “another successful” round.

Taking in Midlothian South, Tweeddale, Lauderdale, and East Lothian Craig Hoy’s summer surgery tour, took place over five days during the Holyrood summer recess.

He visited many towns and villages across the region, taking in 14 locations in East Lothian and 15 in Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Hoy believes the constituency surgeries are a vital part of his role as an MSP and will shortly expand his constituent engagement with a new series of regular supermarket “pop-up” advice surgery sessions.

Craig outside Corn ExchangeCraig outside Corn Exchange
Craig outside Corn Exchange

Speaking after the tour, Craig said, “It has been a great few days getting out and about in the South Scotland region speaking to local people about a range of issues. I enjoy surgery days as you never know who will come and what issues they will raise. I look forward to following up on a range of casework including on housing, NHS issues, speeding and the state of the roads.

“If anyone wants to make an appointment for a surgery I hold in person and virtual surgery every Monday and Friday and I am available for home calls. Please email or phone to make an appointment, I am always happy to help.”

Starting next month, Craig will start his supermarket surgeries with plans for regular sessions in Dunbar, North Berwick, Penicuik, Peebles and Galashiels.

Related topics:Craig HoyMSPSouth ScotlandEast LothianMidlothian SouthLauderdaleTweeddale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.