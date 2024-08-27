Craig Hoy MSP wraps up successful summer surgery tour
Taking in Midlothian South, Tweeddale, Lauderdale, and East Lothian Craig Hoy’s summer surgery tour, took place over five days during the Holyrood summer recess.
He visited many towns and villages across the region, taking in 14 locations in East Lothian and 15 in Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale.
Mr Hoy believes the constituency surgeries are a vital part of his role as an MSP and will shortly expand his constituent engagement with a new series of regular supermarket “pop-up” advice surgery sessions.
Speaking after the tour, Craig said, “It has been a great few days getting out and about in the South Scotland region speaking to local people about a range of issues. I enjoy surgery days as you never know who will come and what issues they will raise. I look forward to following up on a range of casework including on housing, NHS issues, speeding and the state of the roads.
“If anyone wants to make an appointment for a surgery I hold in person and virtual surgery every Monday and Friday and I am available for home calls. Please email or phone to make an appointment, I am always happy to help.”
Starting next month, Craig will start his supermarket surgeries with plans for regular sessions in Dunbar, North Berwick, Penicuik, Peebles and Galashiels.
