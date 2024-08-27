Craig Hoy MSP wraps up successful summer surgery tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Craig Hoy, MSP for South Scotland, has wrapped up his 2024 summer surgery tour saying it’s been “another successful” round.

Taking in Midlothian South, Tweeddale, Lauderdale, and East Lothian Craig Hoy’s summer surgery tour, took place over five days during the Holyrood summer recess.

He visited many towns and villages across the region, taking in 14 locations in East Lothian and 15 in Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Hoy believes the constituency surgeries are a vital part of his role as an MSP and will shortly expand his constituent engagement with a new series of regular supermarket “pop-up” advice surgery sessions.

Craig outside Corn Exchange

Speaking after the tour, Craig said, “It has been a great few days getting out and about in the South Scotland region speaking to local people about a range of issues. I enjoy surgery days as you never know who will come and what issues they will raise. I look forward to following up on a range of casework including on housing, NHS issues, speeding and the state of the roads.

“If anyone wants to make an appointment for a surgery I hold in person and virtual surgery every Monday and Friday and I am available for home calls. Please email or phone to make an appointment, I am always happy to help.”

Starting next month, Craig will start his supermarket surgeries with plans for regular sessions in Dunbar, North Berwick, Penicuik, Peebles and Galashiels.