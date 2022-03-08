With 1.7 million people having fled the fighting so far, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace acknowledged that the Government needs to move quicker and said he is offering Ministry of Defence (MoD) support to speed up the work.

“The first and foremost duty for all of us is to make sure that people get to safety,” he told Sky News.

“Once they’ve got to safety, making sure we just check their identity before they come to this country – it is incredibly important that we do that.

“It shouldn’t take time. And I’ve offered, I will be offering, to the Home Office assistance from the MoD in the same way we did in Op Pitting (the evacuation of Afghanistan) to increase the processing time to help those people.”

He added: “Of course, we can do that quicker, we are leaning into that, the Home Secretary is determined to do that quicker, I will give her all the support I can.”

Mr Wallace was also critical of reports that hundreds of Ukrainians who have reached Calais have been told they need to travel back to Paris or Brussels to apply for a visa where they face a lengthy wait.

“It’s difficult for those people – why wouldn’t it be – to go all the way back to Paris,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“We need to upscale it, I know that the Home Secretary has already doubled, or trebled in some cases, more people in different processing centres.

“We can do more, we will do more.”

He insisted the Government’s compassion was “huge” and would result in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians coming to the UK adding: “It’s not the case that we are only allowing 300 people in, it is the case that the system has not been quick enough, which is what we’re going to address.”

He also added that Vladimir Putin’s forces were “getting more desperate” and “we are seeing the Russians just double down on brutality” stating that the carnage in Ukraine could spell the end for Vladimir Putin’s rule in Russia.

His comments will increase the pressure on Home Secretary Priti Patel, who is facing growing criticism over the Home Office’s response in the face of a growing humanitarian crisis.

Labour said the numbers being admitted are “shockingly low”, while senior Tory MP Simon Hoare said it is “simply not good enough”.

“The Home Office needs to move today from pettifogging process to active delivery. Stop ‘computer says no’ mindset and get on and help,” he tweeted.