Humza Yousaf is to take his Cabinet to East Lothian to take questions from the public

The First Minister and Cabinet Secretaries will first visit a number of projects across the county where local people are helping to make a difference to their community. Then the “travelling Cabinet” will hold their weekly Cabinet meeting at the John Muir House in Haddington before from the public has a chance to put their views and concerns to ministers in the town’s Corn Exchange.

The visit on Monday, December 11, is the latest of the Scottish Cabinet’s ventures out and about across Scotland to visit grassroots community projects and hear direct from the public. It will be the 52nd “travelling Cabinet” since 2008.

First Minister Humza Yousaf will chair a Cabinet meeting in Haddington ahead of ministers taking questions from the public.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I am looking forward to the Cabinet’s first visit to East Lothian and hearing more about issues which matter to the people there.

“I know there are a number of excellent community-based initiatives in the area enabling local people to get involved and make a difference. These projects exemplify the missions I identified when I set out my priorities for 2026 – equality, opportunity and community; to that end we will be visiting a number of community-led projects and finding out how they are having a positive impact on the people who live there.

“We learn a lot from meeting and listening to people in every part of the country and these visits and discussions help us shape and inform Government decision making as we build a fairer, greener and more prosperous Scotland.”

Members of the public can register to take part in the public discussion, which starts at 2pm. Photographic ID and/or proof of name and address will need to be shown at the registration desk in order to attend the event. People are advised to allow plenty of time to pass through the security checks – the registration desk will open at 1.15pm.