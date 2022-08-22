Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs has written to the First Minister asking her to step to help end the industrial action, now in its fifth day.

He said the overflowing bins were “not a good look” for the Capital at the height of the Festival and tourist season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he told her: “Leadership is crucial before this situation escalates into a serious public health risk.”

About 250 waste and recycling workers, members of the Unite and GMB unions, walked out on Thursday and are due to remain on strike until Tuesday August 30.

Local government umbrella organisation Cosla made an increased offer of five per cent to the unions on Friday and there are hopes of talks this week.

In his letter, Mr Briggs told Ms Sturgeon: “I am contacting you with regard to the bin strikes taking place in Edinburgh and asking if you will personally intervene to resolve the pay dispute.

Overflowing bins in Bread Street show the impact of the bin workers' strike.