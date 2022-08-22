Edinburgh bin strike: Nicola Sturgeon urged to intervene
Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to intervene personally to resolve Edinburgh’s bin strike.
Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.
Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs has written to the First Minister asking her to step to help end the industrial action, now in its fifth day.
He said the overflowing bins were “not a good look” for the Capital at the height of the Festival and tourist season.
Most Popular
-
1
Livingston crime: Man, 51, suffers serious injuries after being set upon by five men
-
2
Midlothian footballer leaves club after domestic abuse conviction
-
3
A720: Section of Edinburgh City Bypass set to close for resurfacing works
-
4
Edinburgh bin strike: New five per cent offer to council staff
-
5
Edinburgh council accused of 'stealing' disabled parking spaces during Festival
And he told her: “Leadership is crucial before this situation escalates into a serious public health risk.”
About 250 waste and recycling workers, members of the Unite and GMB unions, walked out on Thursday and are due to remain on strike until Tuesday August 30.
Local government umbrella organisation Cosla made an increased offer of five per cent to the unions on Friday and there are hopes of talks this week.
In his letter, Mr Briggs told Ms Sturgeon: “I am contacting you with regard to the bin strikes taking place in Edinburgh and asking if you will personally intervene to resolve the pay dispute.
“Bins in Edinburgh are overflowing and the streets are a mess. With hundreds of thousands of people visiting Edinburgh this month, it is not a good look for the city. We need to see your government and unions urgently get back round the table and ensure a positive solution is found as quickly as possible. Leadership is crucial before this situation escalates into a serious public health risk.”