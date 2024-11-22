Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh councillor who was elected by residents just days ago after promising to be a ‘real local champion’ has resigned and put her house up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lib Dem councillor Louise Spence was voted onto the City of Edinburgh Council on November 14, following a campaign which focused on her living locally and also criticised rivals for not being based in the ward. But the following day, her £730,000 Colinton home was put on the market.

Ms Spence, whose campaign leaflet said the ward deserved ‘a local councillor who lives here’, said her resignation was due to a ‘sudden change in personal circumstances’. The Lib Dems also said that for personal reasons, she will now be spending time outside of Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has come under fire, with Jason Rust, now the only councillor for the Colinton/Fairmilehead ward after SNP councillor Marco Biagi also resigned, slammed Ms Spence’s decision and branded her campaign as ‘deceitful’.

He said: "Over the past 20 years I have seen ward colleagues come and go, but never this quickly. As the now sole councillor for our area I will do my best to continue to represent all residents.

By-election victor Louise Spence surrounded by supporters celebrating her win

“Colinton/Fairmilehead ward has recently been badly served by the other parties. This sudden resignation makes an absolute mockery of the Liberal Democrats supposed 'local' campaign where they shamelessly pointed out addresses of other candidates and sitting councillors.

“Many residents will be shocked by their deceitful campaign and this outcome, not least as taxpayers footing the bill. However, I wish the newly elected and now former councillor all the best for her life abroad."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Sue Webber, Scottish Conservative Lothians MSP, added: "This is scandalous behaviour from the Lib Dems that shows how little regard they have for taxpayers' money.

"This candidate ought to be ashamed but there are also serious questions for Alex Cole-Hamilton and his whole party to answer. Surely they must have known this was a risk, so how did they let this happen? Do they really think this is acceptable for a so-called 'local champion'? Alex Cole-Hamilton should apologise on his party's behalf for letting down Edinburgh constituents and wasting taxpayers' money.

"Local people who want a representative fully focused on the day job should consider voting Scottish Conservative in the upcoming by-election and we'll deliver some common sense, for a change."

Ms Spence’s surprise victory in the by-election earlier this month saw her take the seat from Labour, whose candidate finished with 2,055 votes to Ms Spence’s 3,751.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The by-election was called after former transport convener Scott Arthur was elected as MP for Edinburgh South West in the general election and resigned as councillor for the Colinton/Fairmilehead ward.

Speaking of her resignation, Ms Spence said: “I have had a sudden change in personal circumstances which meant I couldn't in all conscience fulfil my role as a councillor. At this time, my focus must be with my family. I have informed my Liberal Democrat colleagues of my changed circumstances and offered my resignation.

“The Liberal Democrats rightly set high standards in terms of the service their local councillors provide. I myself argued that Colinton & Fairmilehead needed a local champion. While it would have been legally possible for me to continue as a councillor, I don’t believe it would be right to do so with my focus elsewhere.

“This is why I have made the difficult decision to resign my council seat. With another by-election already due in the ward in February because of the SNP councillor’s resignation, my decision means this new vacancy can be filled at the same time; at no extra cost to the taxpayer. This is clearly the right thing to do for Colinton & Fairmilehead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, I know my decision will be deeply disappointing and frustrating for those who voted for me, for my council group colleagues and for all the Liberal Democrats who fought so hard to win the by-election. I am truly sorry at what has happened.”

Edinburgh council’s Lib Dem group leader, Kevin Lang said: “As a council group, we are feeling a lot of hurt right now. We all worked hard on Louise’s campaign and did so in good faith.

"Louise's news was shared with the group for the first time on Thursday and once her changed circumstances were clear, we were in agreement that she had to resign immediately.

“We make no apology for setting ourselves high standards as Liberal Democrat councillors. All of us work hard for our local communities and serve our constituents to the best of our ability."

Edinburgh council today announced that a by-election for the Colinton/Fairmilehead ward has been scheduled for Thursday, January 23 following Mr Biagi’s resignation.