Edinburgh could again play leading role in hosting Commonwealth Games if Scotland bids to stage 2026 event
Edinburgh could play a leading role in hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games if Scotland is chosen to step in after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out.
Council leader Cammy Day said “of course” the city would be interested in helping to stage the Games, which it has previously hosted twice, in 1970 and 1986. He said: “We have our officials talking with the Scottish Government and Events Scotland. Edinburgh couldn't do it herself, but perhaps there could be a joining of the main cities to help bring something together. Obviously there is a huge cost involved so we would need to have discussions with the UK and Scottish governments.”
Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews announced on Tuesday that the escalating cost of staging the Games had led to the decision to pull out. The cost of the 12-day sporting extravaganza had ballooned to an estimated £1.4 billion. Now the search is on for a new host.
First Minister Humza Yousaf has said Scotland may explore the possibility of offering to host the Games and suggested it would be a “multi-city” bid. Glasgow hosted the successful 2014 Games, but it is not thought feasible for the city to mount a solo bid now since the athletics track at Hampden Park has been removed.
Cllr Day said: “As soon as I heard [about Victoria pulling out] I was onto my officials. They are onto the government to see if there is any potential to bring it to Scotland and could Edinburgh have a role in that. If there was an opportunity, we would share that with other cities in Scotland, but we would make sure the Capital had a role in welcoming the Commonwealth Games, should that be possible. Discussions are happening to see what if anything can happen.”
But he said as the lowest-funded council in Scotland, Edinburgh could not fund the Games. “If Edinburgh is to welcome the Games then we would need to have that resourced by the governments in the UK and Scotland.” Asked if Edinburgh could contribute anything, he said: “We’ve got a lot of experienced staff and venues, but we're not going to be paying for the Commonwealth Games from the council's budget.”
He said Edinburgh’s Royal Commonwealth Pool – built for the 1970 Games – could host events and discussions could take place about using Murrayfield, Tynecastle and Easter Road as well as other stadiums within the city region and further afield.
The 1970 Games saw nearly 1,750 athletes and officials from 42 nations, competing in 10 sports. And the Queen attended the Games for the first time as Head of the Commonwealth. It was seen as the biggest and best Games ever. The 1986 Games were boycotted by 32 of the eligible 59 countries because of Margaret Thatcher’s policy of maintaining Britain's sporting links with apartheid South Africa. Sponsors pulled out, and although millionaire publisher Robert Maxwell took over as chairman, promising money to rescue the Games they ended with a £4.3m deficit. Nevertheless, the public flocked to watch the Games.