Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first woman of colour to lead a political group in Edinburgh Council has said her election marks a “significant milestone toward equalities.”

Councillor Simita Kumar was voted into the SNP group’s top job at a meeting on Tuesday, April 30, becoming its first-ever female leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking afterwards, she said she hoped to “inspire and pave the way for more diverse voices in our political landscape.”

The new chief of the City Chambers’ largest contingent of councillors said her opposition would hold the Labour administration accountable, criticising them for lacking “leadership and strategic vision.”

However, she added she was “also determined to work collegiately across all political parties on issues where our values and policies align.”

The 36-year-old was elected to the council in 2022 in Southside/Newington, and has since been the SNP’s fair work and economy spokesperson and then education spokesperson. Her background is in public health and social care and she has a Masters degree in health research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an internal ballot among the group’s 18 councillors, she was elected as leader, surpassing former transport convener Lesley Maccines, who, it is understood, was unanimously voted to retain her position as deputy leader.

Councillor Simita Kumar was voted into the SNP group’s top job at a meeting on April 30.

Cllr Macinnes said: “Simita hit the ground running when she became a councillor and she will continue to bring that energy, thoughtfulness and leadership as leader of the SNP council group.

“She will have the full support of the SNP group and myself in helping to reinforce the SNP’s priorities for our city – poverty reduction, attaining net zero and reducing inequality.”

Outgoing group leader Adam Nols-McVey congratulated Cllr Kumar, saying: “She has made history with her election as the first woman to lead the SNP, the city’s largest party, and I’m excited to see how she drives us forward. She’ll have my steadfast support as she does.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Kumar said: “It is an immense privilege and honour to earn the trust and confidence of my SNP colleagues as I assume the leadership of the largest party in the City of Edinburgh Council.

“I’m deeply grateful to have the opportunity to build upon a strong foundation laid by Cllr Nols-McVey and I extend my sincere appreciation for his dedicated service – not only to our group but for all Edinburgh residents. I would also like to pay tribute to Cllr Macinnes who is a friend and valued colleague and I look forward to working with her to take our team from strength to strength.

“I am fully committed to deliver the best possible outcomes for Edinburgh residents against the backdrop of a unionist administration of Labour, Tories and Liberal Democrats.

“The lack of leadership and strategic vision from Labour councillors is very concerning and the SNP group will hold this administration to account. However, I am also determined to work collegiately across all political parties on issues where our values and policies align.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad