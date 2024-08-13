Edinburgh Council hands out 15 pavement parking fines a day since crackdown began

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pavement parkers have been caught out on average 15 times a day in Edinburgh since a council crackdown began.

New figures show 2,260 fines were issued to drivers for mounting the kerb between January 29, when the ban was introduced, and the end of June. Rule-breakers face a £100 charge, dropping to £50 if paid within two weeks.

An additional 670 tickets were handed out for double parking and 646 for vehicles blocking dropped kerbs, both of which were also outlawed Scotland-wide in new legislation passed at Holyrood last December.

Edinburgh Council welcomed the new powers after a wave of complaints about footways being blocked by cars, and the impact on pedestrians with mobility issues or pushchairs.

But figures suggest it could be struggling to keep up with the volume of pavement parking reports now being made; in the first 154 days of the crackdown the authority received 4,379 enforcement requests, and handed out 3,576 tickets.

Parking attendants enforcing the pavement parking ban in Edinburgh.

The council says compliance has “increased throughout 2024 and is overall very high, with positive outcomes being delivered for those walking, wheeling and cycling and for communities across the city”.

The monthly number of pavement parking fines has remained relatively steady – 74 were issued in January, in the three days since the ban commenced, 488 in February, 548 in March, 385 in April, 366 in May, and 399 in June.

Surveys have identified the city’s pavement parking hotspots where the rule changes could restrict access for larger vehicles such as buses and bin lorries, an issue flagged by councillors at a meeting earlier this year.

In response, double yellow lines will be painted on the initial streets identified – Craigour Avenue, Lochend Avenue, Lochend Drive, Loganlea Drive, Pennywell Gardens and Seafield Place – to “ensure access is maintained for local bus services,” a report said.

Residents in Edinburgh face £100 fines for parking on pavements. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Additional waiting restrictions may be required due to “ongoing inconsiderate parking” on other a slew of other roads including Ferry Road, Lochend Avenue, Wardie Park and Belmont Gardens, the report added.

Meanwhile parking attendants have been told to step-up enforcement on private roads, after legal advice said it was “appropriate to enforce the new prohibitions on all such areas of the city”.

The council said: “Drivers have responded well to publicity campaigns, awareness raising activities and targeted warning flyers. However, there are a small number of streets where parking problems have continued.

“A suite of other potential mitigation measures to support the council’s policy on parking prohibitions is being developed to address the majority of circumstances that have arisen in the city.”