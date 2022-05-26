The group will run the city as a minority administration after it teamed up with Lib Dem and Conservative councillors, who voted to give Labour the minority administration in return for key non-political posts on the authority.

While Labour is 19 seats shy of a majority, the three parties together have 34 of the council’s 63 seats meaning they were able to block an SNP-Green deal.

Group leader Cammy Day, who will now be council leader, faced backlash earlier this week from within his own group who felt that a deal should not be struck with Tory councillors.

New council leader Cammy Day

A Labour insider had said the group was “extremely divided on this – very angry” and that there was no guarantee all 13 Labour councillors would support the motion for the new administration.

Some Labour councillors did abstain from voting at the full council meeting this morning, but the amendment was carried by 32 votes to 29.

With the administration now confirmed, the Conservatives are set to take on two positions – Licensing Board vice convener and Licensing Sub Committee convener.