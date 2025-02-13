Edinburgh councillors considering increases in parking permit costs in the city

The cost of Edinburgh parking permits are set for an eye-watering increase under new plans councillors are considering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charges would go up between three per cent and six per cent for resident parking permits, while visitor’s parking permits could go up by almost 17 per cent.

The new highest charge for a permit would be a whopping £994 per year for a vehicle with the highest level of engine displacement or emissions parked in central Edinburgh, a 6.6 per cent increase. For small motorbikes parked in the centre of the city, a year-long permit would rise to £91.70, an increase of 3.62 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In all other zones in the city, the 12-month permit price for a large vehicle would increase to £458, also an increase of 6.6 per cent. For small motorbikes, a yearly permit will be £45.40 outside of the city centre, representing an increase of 3.65 per cent.

Sign up today to get all of the latest breaking news directly to your inbox with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to register your interest! 👇

Also set to increase is the charge for registering a permit with a diesel vehicle. At present, this costs £60 for a year – however, this would increase to £70 across the city, representing a 16.67 per cent hike.

Meanwhile, visitor parking permits – which are allotted in blocks of 30 minutes of more – are set for big hikes under the plans. In the city centre, a 30 minute permit would go to £1.49, an increase of 12.88 per cent. And, in spots just outside the city centre, a permit would go to £1.01, an increase of 12.22 per cent. And, further outside the centre, permits would go up to £0.92, a 10.84 per cent increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The biggest increase is for permits allowing half an hour of visitor parking in certain ‘priority’ areas, going up 17.39 per cent to 0.27p.

Councillors will vote on a budget for next year at a council meeting next Thursday, February 20.