Edinburgh councillors sign cross-party open letter calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Councillors from three different parties at Edinburgh’s City Chambers have signed an open letter calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
The letter, drawn up by the Greens, calls for “an immediate ceasefire and an end to the blockade of Gaza to allow urgent and unconditional food, water, fuel and medical supplies to enter the area.” It also condemns the taking of Israeli hostages by Hamas and calls for the immediate release of all hostages and safe passage for Palestinians and others seeking to leave Gaza and the West Bank, with a commitment that they will be able to return.
It adds: “We recognise Israel’s actions towards Palestine as apartheid, in line with human rights experts such as Amnesty International and call for an end to the occupation of Palestine.”
So far, the letter has been signed by all 10 Green councillors, Katrina Faccenda and Margaret Graham from Labour, independent Ross McKenzie and the SNP’s Amy McNeese-Mechan, Norman Work and Lesley Macinnes.
Alys Mumford, co-convener of Edinburgh’s Green group, said: "As city councillors we cannot stay silent about Israel’s bombardment, siege and ground offensive in Palestine. We see the impact this has on people around the world, but particularly on our constituents who may have friends and relatives in Israel and Palestine or those who are being impacted by witnessing the killing of thousands of Palestinians by the Israeli Government.
“We represent a city which stands firm against anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and all other forms of racism and discrimination, and we condemn both the actions of Hamas on October 7, and the ongoing war crimes of the Israeli Government. We call for a ceasefire and a lasting peace, and are pleased that councillors from different parties and none are joining together to make this call – we look forward to more adding their names in the coming days."
Edinburgh has seen several rallies in support of Palestine over the past month, including a march through the city on Saturday.