The return of the Edinburgh fringe and other festivals came this month, however, it has been overshadowed by a wave of industrial action fuelled by the cost of living crisis.

Train services have been significantly reduced and a new bin strike is set to last all the way through to the end of the month.

Cammy Day, leader of Edinburgh Council and Labour group leader, said he accepted the bin strike will be “disruptive” and “unpleasant” for the next 12 days, however, said the council is doing everything it can to stop further action.

In an interview with BBC Good Morning Scotland, Day urged the Scottish Government to tap into “rainy day reserves” instead of ‘shamefully’ walking away from pay discussions.

Mr Day said he respected trade unions line to strike given inflation is over 10 per cent and the pay award so far has been somewhere around 3.5 per cent.

The leader of Edinburgh Council said he would like to “at least” get to the point of a 5 per cent pay rise, as suggested by COSLA.

He said: "Edinburgh is doing everything we can to avert the strikes. I’m meeting the trade unions every other day and if there’s a quicker solution to end this action, then I’ll absolutely be working with the trade unions to resolve that. We want to get services back to normal as quickly as we can for the Capital.”

Mr Day he said no private contractors will be brought in, however, he said some areas such as care homes, early years centres or any areas “where there is risk to fire or health and safety”, council workers will continue to provide a “basic service”.

National rail strikes continue to bring more disruption to the city and Mr Day has urged both governments to resolve this as he said the festivals are still busy and popular “as ever” despite strikes.

The Scottish Government has provided COSLA £140 million for a wage increase across council and said COSLA now needs to match that.

However, Mr Day said: “COSLA have already put in over different authorities somewhere between 2 and 3 per cent and the Government has came up with the equivalent to 1.5 per cent so the SNP and Green government have reduced funding to local authorities over the last decade.

"We will do everything we can to put more on the table but for the Scottish Government to just walk away and say that’s our final offer without getting round the table for further discussions as has been agreed by COSLA by last Friday is quite shameful to me.”

Mr Day said the Scottish Government sit with “hundreds of millions of pounds” in reserves they are keeping for “a rainy day”.

"I would ask that that rainy day funding is tapped into now and is put on the table to help low paid workers get a fair pay for a fair pay’s work”, Mr Day said.