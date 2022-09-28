Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

They say the £2,500 price cap will still leave millions of people across the country in fuel poverty and unable to pay their bills.

The protesters will gather for a rally at noon outside Queen Elizabeth House on Sibbald Walk, off New Street, to insist that extra help is needed to rescue people who can’t make ends meet because of the sky-high costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Fox, spokesman for the Edinburgh End Fuel Poverty Coalition, which is organising the event, said the Prime Minister had suggested everyone must endure the pain which rising energy bills bring.

But he said: “The pain, as she calls it, is not being suffered equally. Her promise to freeze household energy bills for two years does not protect those already going without the gas and electricity they need.

“As National Energy Action chief executive Adam Scorer has pointed out, the poorest families have already been hit hard by earlier price rises. The October freeze still leaves them deep in trouble. NEA estimates there are 6.7 million households across the UK, one million in Scotland, trapped in fuel poverty.

“The £2,500 ‘price cap’ is not as much help to those already in fuel poverty – defined as paying 10 per cent of your income, once housing costs are deducted, on this single bill – and do not have £2,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The protest rally will take place outside Queen Elizabeth House at noon on Saturday. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“Those earning less than £27,000 a year are left in fuel poverty even after Liz Truss’s intervention. Our coalition is calling on the Government to provide further financial assistance to those 6.7m families and in the longer run to diversify away from expensive and polluting fossil fuels, devote more money to energy efficiency initiatives, equalise prices for those using ‘unregulated fuels’ like heating oil or wood and to return the energy supply industry to public hands.”