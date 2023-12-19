Edinburgh funeral for former chancellor Alistair Darling attracts famous faces from politics and beyond
Funeral service took place this morning at Edinburgh church
Hundreds of mourners turned up to an Edinburgh church this morning for the funeral of former chancellor Alistair Darling, who died three weeks ago aged 70.
Mourners included former Prime Ministers Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and the current shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, at St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral at Palmerston Place in the Capital.
Mr Darling died on November 30 following a stay in hospital where he was being treated for cancer. A private cremation took place on Monday.
