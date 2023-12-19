News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh funeral for former chancellor Alistair Darling attracts famous faces from politics and beyond

Funeral service took place this morning at Edinburgh church
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 19th Dec 2023, 12:37 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 15:03 GMT

Hundreds of mourners turned up to an Edinburgh church this morning for the funeral of former chancellor Alistair Darling, who died three weeks ago aged 70.

Mourners included former Prime Ministers Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and the current shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, at St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral at Palmerston Place in the Capital.

Mr Darling died on November 30 following a stay in hospital where he was being treated for cancer. A private cremation took place on Monday.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer attending the memorial service of Alistair Darling at Edinburgh's St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral.

1. Current leader

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer attending the memorial service of Alistair Darling at Edinburgh's St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral. Photo: Andrew Milligan/ PA

The Order of Service for the memorial service of Alistair Darling at Edinburgh's St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral.

2. Service

The Order of Service for the memorial service of Alistair Darling at Edinburgh's St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral. Photo: Andrew Milligan/ PA

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and his wife Sarah Brown attending the memorial service of Alistair Darling at Edinburgh's St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral. Mr Brown was Prime Minister when Mr Darling was chancellor.

3. Former boss

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and his wife Sarah Brown attending the memorial service of Alistair Darling at Edinburgh's St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral. Mr Brown was Prime Minister when Mr Darling was chancellor. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Edinburgh-based author Ian Rankin (right) attending the memorial service of Alistair Darling at Edinburgh's St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral.

4. Author

Edinburgh-based author Ian Rankin (right) attending the memorial service of Alistair Darling at Edinburgh's St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral. Photo: Andrew Milligan/ PA

