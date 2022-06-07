Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Rev Moira McDonald, of Corstorphine Old Parish Church, said she was “shocked” and “surprised” to be given the prestigious role, which dates back to the 15th century and is now largely ceremonial, including taking part in formal state occasions and conducting services at significant national events.

She said said she was caught unaware when Rev Professor David Fergusson, Dean of the Chapel Royal in Scotland, asked her to consider taking on the role.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When he phoned me and began talking to me about his role as Dean of the Chapel Royal and the duties of chaplains to the Royal Household, I assumed he was phoning to put a few names before me and to ask if I could recommend one or another,” she explained. “So, when he then asked me if I would allow my name to go forward, I was shocked and surprised to say the least.

“The things of life where I thought I would be out of my depth have been the happiest and most fulfilling times I could have asked for. So here is another call, or a nudge, to do something that feels daunting.”

There are 10 chaplains to the Queen in Scotland, and each normally holds office until the age of 70. The chaplains are all personally chosen by the Queen, and are people in whom she has placed her trust.

Ms McDonald studied at Edinburgh’s New College, and did her probation at Cramond Kirk before being ordained and inducted into St Clement’s and St Ninian’s Parish Church in Wallyford, East Lothian, in 1997. She has been minister at Corstorphine Old since 2005. She and her husband Ian have two children.

The Rev Moira McDonald is minister at Corstorphine Old Parish Church