Social housing residents are being “forced to live in increasingly unhealthy homes” due to a lack of council funding to deal with mould and damp, according to Edinburgh West MP, Christine Jardine.

The Liberal Democrat politician is calling for the Scottish and UK Governments to increase funding for councils and social housing bodies to allow them to tackle the problem more quickly.

The health threat from damp and mould in social housing was highlighted by a coroner’s report which identified mould as the cause of death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in Rochdale in December 2020.

Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Ms Jardine says she is regularly contacted by constituents who say their homes have substantial problems with mould which is affecting their health. And while the Scottish Housing Secretary Shona Robinson has been quoted as saying the majority of homes do not suffer the problem, Ms Jardine insisted “every single house with mould” could pose a potential risk.

The MP has now written to Ms Robison, and the UK Government’s Levelling Up Secretary, Michael Gove, to urge them to provide a new fund specifically for treating damp and mould in social housing.

Ms Jardine said: “The death of Awaab Ishak was a tragic moment which should be a wake up call for housing authorities that something needs to be done to tackle the problem. Dampness can be a serious issue in homes and I regularly see people whose homes have been invaded by mould that needs attention. The coroner’s conclusion that mould was the cause of Awaab’s death underlies that every single house with damp and mould could pose a health risk to tenants, and must be dealt with urgently.

“Many of the people who come to me about the spread of mould and damp in their homes have been waiting years for action from the council or housing associations. That is not good enough.

