A Bill tabled by an Edinburgh MP to force Rishi Sunak to appoint a new ethics adviser has been blocked by Tory MPs.

The post, advising the Prime Minister on breaches of the ministerial code, has been vacant since Lord Geidt quit as Boris Johnson’s adviser in June. He said he was unhappy about potential deliberate breaches of international law by the UK government. Mr Sunak had promised to fill the post as soon as he came to office as a means of restoring trust, but still no appointment has been made.

Edinburgh West Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine put forward a Bill that would give parliament the power to appoint an ethics adviser in the event the position was left vacant for more than three months. It would also give the ethics adviser full authority to initiate their own investigations and recommend sanctions, making them truly independent. But when the proposed Bill had its second reading in the Commons, a Conservative MP objected, meaning it will now be delayed and return to parliament at a later stage.

Christine Jardine wants MPs to appoint an ethics adviser if the prime minister won't do it.

Ms Jardine, who is the Lib Dem Cabinet Office spokesperson, said: “Rishi Sunak promised us that his government would have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level. Yet, more than forty days into his premiership, he has followed in the footsteps of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss by dragging his feet and failing to appoint an ethic adviser.

“Considering the question marks over the behaviour of senior Cabinet Ministers, it makes no sense that Conservative MPs would continue to hinder the appointment of a position whose role is to advise the Prime Minister on breaches of the ministerial code. This is yet another example of this Conservative government saying one thing and doing another. The fact they are now blocking Parliament from appointing an ethics adviser tells you everything you need to know.”

