Edinburgh planning: Plans to convert money exchange shop in Leith into hot food takeaway approved
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans to turn a money exchange shop in Leith into a hot food takeaway have been approved by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department.
The office at the back of the shop space at 10 Albert Place on Leith Walk will now be converted into a kitchen to allow for a hot food takeaway, after the planning application submitted by a Mr Iqbal through his agent Whitelaw Associates last August was given permission on May 28, with the decision made public on Tuesday, June 4.
The money exchange and transfer shop at the ground floor of a four-storey Victorian tenement will be turned into a new hot food takeaway under the plans, which will see the office space at the back of the shop turned into a kitchen to prepare food. The current shop front area will remain the same under the plans.
When approving this application, the council’s chief planning officer said “the proposals will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area”.
Adding: “The proposed change of use would create a development that would add vibrancy to the area and with a suitable condition, would ensure the protection of residential amenity.”
No development shall take place on the site until a 'Notice of Initiation of Development' has been submitted to the council stating the intended date on which the development is to commence.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.