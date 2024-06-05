Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leith money exchange shop set to become a hot food takeaway

Plans to turn a money exchange shop in Leith into a hot food takeaway have been approved by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department.

The office at the back of the shop space at 10 Albert Place on Leith Walk will now be converted into a kitchen to allow for a hot food takeaway, after the planning application submitted by a Mr Iqbal through his agent Whitelaw Associates last August was given permission on May 28, with the decision made public on Tuesday, June 4.

The current money exchange shop on Albert Place, Leith Walk.

The money exchange and transfer shop at the ground floor of a four-storey Victorian tenement will be turned into a new hot food takeaway under the plans, which will see the office space at the back of the shop turned into a kitchen to prepare food. The current shop front area will remain the same under the plans.

When approving this application, the council’s chief planning officer said “the proposals will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area”.

Adding: “The proposed change of use would create a development that would add vibrancy to the area and with a suitable condition, would ensure the protection of residential amenity.”