Humza Yousaf says he has now been in contact with parents-in-law trapped in Gaza

Hundreds of people gathered at The Mound in Edinburgh on Saturday in a demonstration of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and to demand an urgent ceasefire amid the continuing Israeli bombardment.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has now risen to just over 7,700 people since the war started three weeks ago, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry. The Israeli bombardment has knocked out most communications in the strip and largely cut off the besieged enclave's 2.3 million people from the world and each other.

On Friday the United Nation General Assembly called for a humanitarian ceasefire by 120 votes to 14, with 45 abstentions. The resolution, proposed by 22 Arab states, urged an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities”.

Protesters take part in the Gaza demonstration at The Mound in Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

On Saturday evening, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his nation that the military has opened a "second stage" in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks from the ground, air and sea. He said these will only increase ahead of a broad ground invasion into the 25-mile territory. He added: "It will be long and difficult. We are ready."

As well as the Edinburgh demonstration, there were rallies in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee. And in London, 100,000 took to the streets.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, whose parents-in-law are trapped in Gaza, tweeted: "Millions across the world have taken to the streets – in Scotland, the UK, USA, in Tel Aviv and many more countries across the world – demanding peace. They are the conscience of our world, I hope they are heard and humanity prevails. Blessed are the peacemakers."

