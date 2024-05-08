Edinburgh protest: Pro-Palestine activists block entrance to Leonardo factory

Three arrested and charged in connection with protest
By Ian Swanson
Published 8th May 2024, 10:10 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 10:14 BST
Protesters today blocked the entrance to defence company Leonardo’s factory in Edinburgh’s Crewe Road North in a demonstration over the war in Gaza.

Three people – two women and a man – were later arrested and charged by police in connection with the protest.

At around 6.30am, Palestine Action posted a video saying: “Palestine Action blockade the entrance into Leonardo's Edinburgh factory, disrupting the producers of laser targeting systems for Israel's F-35 fighter jets.”

Police were called after pro-Palestinian activists blocked the entrance to the Leonardo factory on Edinburgh's Crewe Road North. Picture: Hassan GhaniPolice were called after pro-Palestinian activists blocked the entrance to the Leonardo factory on Edinburgh's Crewe Road North. Picture: Hassan Ghani
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.05am on Wednesday, 8 May, 2024, we were called to a report of a demonstration at a premises on Crewe Road North, Edinburgh.

"Two women, aged 20 and 34, and a 39-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection. They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 9 May, 2024. Reports will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."