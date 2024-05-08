Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Protesters today blocked the entrance to defence company Leonardo’s factory in Edinburgh’s Crewe Road North in a demonstration over the war in Gaza.

Three people – two women and a man – were later arrested and charged by police in connection with the protest.

At around 6.30am, Palestine Action posted a video saying: “Palestine Action blockade the entrance into Leonardo's Edinburgh factory, disrupting the producers of laser targeting systems for Israel's F-35 fighter jets.”

Police were called after pro-Palestinian activists blocked the entrance to the Leonardo factory on Edinburgh's Crewe Road North. Picture: Hassan Ghani

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.05am on Wednesday, 8 May, 2024, we were called to a report of a demonstration at a premises on Crewe Road North, Edinburgh.