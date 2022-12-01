Edinburgh reacts to Nicola Sturgeon spending over £260,000 on Supreme Court cases for indyref2
The First Minister has come under fire as taxpayers money was used to fund the Supreme Court cases which failed.
Nicola Sturgeon spent over £260,000 of taxpayers money fighting Supreme Court cases, it has been confirmed. The battle for a second independence referendum has been long and the First Minister’s request to host indyref2 without the consent of Westminster was denied. Her decision has come under fire as she was advised by Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain that such a referendum would not be legal.
Alister Jack, Conservative Secretary of State for Scotland, told the Scottish Affairs Select Committee he thought Nicola Sturgeon had been too focused on the referendum. He said: “Last week, the Supreme Court ruled that the Scottish Parliament cannot legislate for a fresh vote without Rishi Sunak’s consent.
"The Supreme Court’s unanimous and unequivocal judgement confirmed the UK Government’s long standing view that the constitution is wholly reserved to the United Kingdom Parliament and we note and we respect that judgement. Rather than being distracted by the politics of division, our unrelenting focus is now on working with the Scottish Government to deliver for the Scottish people.”
Despite the ruling, the First Minister is still determined to push for Scottish Independence. At a press conference after the Supreme Court announcement she said: “As long as there is breath in my body, I refuse to give up on the basic principle of democracy.”
The legal cost of the First Minister’s indyref2 bid have come under fire from Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats. He said: “Having faced a humiliating defeat in the Supreme Court, we now learn that the SNP have thrown away a shocking amount of taxpayer money on this fool’s errand.
“Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling on the SNP to refund every penny of taxpayer money spent on this case and for all of the civil servants working on more separation papers to be immediately redeployed. Parents having to stay home because of the strikes and patients struggling to get treatment will be baffled by this gross waste of public money. It is time that the government focuses on what really matters. Scotland needs new hope, not old divisions.”
Some readers pointed out that the country is suffering from a cost of living crisis and that those issues are the ones they want the government to focus on. Jan Clarkson said: “She needs to get her priorities in order. Health, education, jobs and housing are more important than her never ending obsession with independence. The ‘people of Scotland’ as she likes to describe us, are being failed by her government.”
Denise Watson agreed, she wrote: “What a waste of taxpayers’ money. She was told no but she will not give up, she is putting taxpayers money down the toilet. It would be better to use the money to help families with heating costs.”
Cb Thomson commented: “It is time for a new leader. I’m fed up with this woman and her relentless pursuit of something she can’t get whilst wasting our money whilst we all freeze. I’m not against independence but I’m against forcing the issue.”