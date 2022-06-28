Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Ukraine would be due to have the 2023 event after its entry by Kalush Orchestra won in Italy last month, but the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said earlier this month it had concluded that the "security and operational guarantees" required to host the event could not be met. And it said it was in talks with the BBC to "potentially host" Eurovision in 2023.

Ms Jardine said she hoped Edinburgh could stage next year’s extravaganza “in an act of solidarity with the Ukrainian people”.

She said: “This would be a fantastic opportunity to express our support for the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression.

“Of course, we want to give Ukraine every opportunity to be able to host the competition safely and with operational guarantees. However, if this not possible due to Russian occupation, then the UK must be there to offer our assistance.

“As MP for Edinburgh West, I am proud to represent a city twinned with Kyiv and I endorse exploring the potential for Edinburgh to host Eurovision 2023 and show solidarity to the people of Ukraine in their struggle for freedom.”

Her motion recognises the winner of the 2022 Eurovision was Ukraine; deplores the Russian aggression that has led to a situation where Ukraine’s capacity to hold the contest has been put into question; and notes that as runners up, the UK is a possible host should Ukraine be unable to host the contest. And it calls on the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to work with the BBC to explore the potential for Edinburgh to host the 2023 contest in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

The EBU’s decision to look for another country to host the contest was criticised by Ukraine's culture minister, Oleksandr Tkachenko, who claimed that moving Eurovision to the UK would undermine his country.