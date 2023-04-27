Humza Yousaf has signalled his support for the screening of a controversial film branded “transphobic” by critics and insisted such a stance is not in conflict with his support for trans rights.

The film, Adult Human Female, was due to be shown at Edinburgh University’s Gordon Aikman lecture theatre on Wednesday evening but protesters blocked the entrance hours before the screening time and the university decided to cancel the event. A previous attempt to show the film at the university in December was also prevented when protesters occupied the screening room.

The matter was raised at First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament by North East Scotland Tory MSP Tess White. She said: “Last night, for the second time, a screening of the documentary Adult Human Female at Edinburgh University had to be cancelled as protesters blockaded entrances to the venue. Women were shut out and discussion about women's rights was shut down. Do you agree that freedom of speech should be defended in our academic institutions and will you join me in urging Edinburgh University to ensure the event can take place?”

Mr Yousaf replied: “I do agree with Tess White about the importance of freedom of speech, and more so in our educational institutions like our universities. They should be a safe space for debate, discussion, robust as that may well be. I haven't seen the film in question, I don't know the contents of it. My understanding is that there was a protest against the film taking place and then there was a separate protest which ended up denying those who wanted to see the film access to the screening. It is, of course, a matter for Edinburgh University – I won't look to intervene in that sense – but I think I have made it perfectly clear in relation to may stance on freedom of speech, particularly within universities. I see that as no conflict with the other stance that I'm very proud of, which is supporting trans rights – that is something I am unequivocal about. I'm sure Edinburgh University have heard what I’ve had to say and what Tess White has had to say, but it is really important that this is ultimately a decision for Edinburgh University to take.”