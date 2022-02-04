Edinburgh West MP backs Liberal Democrat plans to tackle cost of living crisis

Energy bills for homeowners in Edinburgh are forecast to soar by an estimated £1,085 per household in April, according to analysis by the Liberal Democrats. Photo: PA.

It comes after Ofgem announced a crippling rise to people’s heating bills, with the energy price cap set to soar by 54 per cent to £1,971 in April.

The Liberal Democrats would take £300 off struggling families’ heating bills by doubling and expanding the Warm Home Discount, funded through a “Robin Hood” tax on excess profits of energy companies. The party would also scrap the planned National Insurance tax hike being introduced in April.