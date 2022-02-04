Edinburgh West MP backs Liberal Democrat plans to tackle cost of living crisis
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine (Lib Dems) is backing her party’s plans to tackle the looming cost of living crisis.
It comes after Ofgem announced a crippling rise to people’s heating bills, with the energy price cap set to soar by 54 per cent to £1,971 in April.
The Liberal Democrats would take £300 off struggling families’ heating bills by doubling and expanding the Warm Home Discount, funded through a “Robin Hood” tax on excess profits of energy companies. The party would also scrap the planned National Insurance tax hike being introduced in April.
Ms Jardine said: “The Liberal Democrats’ cost of living rescue plan would wipe up to £1,000 off the bills of 34,716 struggling families in my constituency by scrapping April’s tax hike, offering support to the most vulnerable, and insulating homes to slash energy bills long-term.”